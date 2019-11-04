GREENSBORO — Some streets will be closed near the UNCG campus and the Greensboro Coliseum Tuesday afternoon for the university's Storm the Streets event before the first men's basketball game of the season.
The mile-long spirit march will start at the UNCG Baseball Stadium on campus about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Students, faculty and staff will walk west on Walker Avenue, then south on South Chapman Street to the Greensboro Coliseum.
Police will briefly close streets on and off campus as the march proceeds from UNCG to the coliseum. The march will end with a pep rally and student tailgate in the coliseum parking lot.
UNCG will open its season against N.C. A&T. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Tickets remain for the general public.
It's the second straight year that the two Greensboro schools have started their men's basketball seasons against each other. UNCG won last year's game 74-66 at A&T.
