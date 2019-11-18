GREENSBORO — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will be the keynote speaker at UNCG's commencement in December.
Vaughan, the city's 48th mayor, was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2015 and 2017, when she won a four-year term. She served a pair of two-year terms on the Greensboro City Council from 1997 to 2001 and two more terms from 2009 until she won the mayoral race in 2013.
A graduate of Fairfield University in Connecticut, Vaughan is the former executive director of the Guilford Green Foundation and has served on several civic boards, including the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, Greensboro Beautiful and Greensboro Day School.
UNCG will hold its fall semester commencement at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The university said Monday that it expects to award about 1,950 undergraduate and graduate degrees at the event. UNCG will have live video of the event on its website.
The hooding ceremony for new doctoral graduates will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at UNCG Auditorium.
For details on both events, visit UNCG's Commencement Central website.
