GREENSBORO — At the Smart Code of Life camp, young girls learn about subjects like coding and neuroscience.
Their teacher? A student not much older than they are.
“There is beauty in pursuing unconventional activities,” says Ambica Ramchandra of Greensboro, a senior at STEM Early College at N.C. A&T.
She founded the camp, which is free for students, because she wanted to share her passions with other young women. Smart Code of Life started in 2017 with the idea of mixing her interests in coding, neuroscience, computer science and entrepreneurship.
Ramchandra felt there was a lack of technology-focused camps and programs for middle school students who had an interest in STEM, and she specifically wanted to help young women get into coding.
More than 20 young women filled a computer lab at UNCG on Saturday to participate in Ramchandra’s latest camp. The National Center for Women and Information Technology provided a $3,000 grant for the 2018-2019 academic year. The camp held in the fall was specifically for students who are refugees.
The program includes three hands-on curriculums: a technology portion that utilizes the MIT App Inventor, an open-source web application that allows newcomers to computer programming a way to create software applications for the Android operating system; a brain science curriculum that relates neuroscience to technology and explores the “Internet of Things,” and an entrepreneurship curriculum that explores how advances in STEM can make an impact on society and reach more people.
The program does not require coding experience, just a desire to learn and explore.
Ramchandra said she wanted to show girls “how easy it can be to code and to play around so they are not as scared anymore.”
Riya Kannan, 13, an eighth-grader from the Academy at Lincoln who has always had an interest in science and technology, heard about the program through friends. She is especially interested in the Internet of Things.
“It’s really cool how you can have objects talk to each other,” Kannan said. She has been in the program since 2017, and last year her group made sensors for the visually impaired that aid in mobility.
Ramchandra hopes to expand the program to different communities, and is in the early stages of developing chapters in Hillsborough and Fayetteville. She wants to open a chapter when she gets to college in the fall, though she’s not sure where that will be yet. She wants to major in economics, and is on a waiting list at her first choice, University of Chicago.