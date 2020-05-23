GREENSBORO — Online learning at Greensboro Day School is about to welcome students from anywhere in the world.
The private day school is planning to offer enrollment for "GDS Online" courses that are expected to take students inside a classroom at the school on Lawndale Drive.
It's not immediately clear how many students are expected to enroll in the new program.
"We have interest from families who live out of state and from other countries," Susan Davis, the school's director of communication and marketing, said in an email. "There will be a cap on students (enrollment) during this first year and that differs by grade level."
Students in grades 7 through 12 can apply to the college preparatory "GDS Online" program as a full-time student or take a single course if they need it. However, applicants in Guilford County may only enroll as full-time students, according to the school's website, greensboroday.org.
Pricing for GDS Online is $3,000 per course and $12,500 for a full class load (five classes) for the academic year, Davis said. For comparison, tuition for upper school students who attend classes at the Greensboro Day campus is $24,475, although most on-campus students qualify for some financial assistance.
School officials said in a news release they were able to create GDS Online after recently getting iPads and Swivl devices that will allow teachers to stream classes and include classroom interactions. The Swivl device acts as a dock for the iPad, following the speaker around the room, and uploading recordings to the web. Faculty will begin Swivl training this summer.
Greensboro Day students and teachers had to turn to distance learning this school year, as public schools had to, after the state ordered schools in mid-March to close to in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
School officials said having this program in place makes the school well equipped to move all students to online learning if the virus flares up again in the fall or winter.
However, the school is planning to hold classes on campus this fall if guidelines from state and federal health agencies allow, Davis said. The school, which has avoided any job furloughs, plans to open the 2020-21 school year at full staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.