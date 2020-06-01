GREENSBORO — Greensboro College announced changes to its fall semester calendar Monday as it aims to finish classes in late November.
The private liberal arts school said it will begin fall classes on campus on Aug. 19 as originally planned. But fall semester instruction will end Nov. 24 — two days before Thanksgiving and a week earlier than scheduled. Final exams will be given online Dec. 1-5.
To make up the lost class time, the college will have classes on Labor Day — normally a college holiday — and has canceled Assessment Day in September, the two-day fall break in October and Showcase Day in November.
"We have adopted a fall schedule similar to those that many other colleges and universities large and small have adopted," President Lawrence Czarda said in a statement. "It is based on reducing the number of trips students take home and back so as to lessen the chance that any student will be exposed to the virus."
The college said it plans to start spring semester classes as scheduled Jan. 11.
Greensboro College also said it has resumed in-person campus tours for prospective students. The college said visitors will be asked health screening questions before they can take a tour and that all visitors must wear masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.