GREENSBORO — A rising senior at Greensboro College has died in Raleigh.
The college said Thursday that Matthew Russell Ellis, 21, died Monday of injuries suffered during an accident at a summer job.
Ellis, known as Matt, majored in theater and appeared on stage in numerous college productions of comedies, dramas and musicals. The Chapel Hill resident was enrolled in the honors program and was on the dean's list for the spring semester.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Newman Catholic Student Center Parish at 218 Pittsboro St. in Chapel Hill. A private burial will follow. The college will hold a memorial service after students return to campus in August but has not yet set a date.
Instead of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Greensboro College Theatre, c/o Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St., Greensboro, N.C. 27401; or to Fuel Up at Perry Harrison School, 41 Amity Court, Pittsboro, N.C. 27312.