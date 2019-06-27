RALEIGH — UNC System schools can now sell alcohol in their stadiums and arenas.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday signed House Bill 389. The new law goes into effect immediately and could pave the way for wider alcohol sales in stadiums, arenas and other sports facilities operated by UNC System schools.
Previous state law prohibited alcohol sales except in a specific part of Kenan Memorial Stadium at UNC-Chapel Hill. Several other UNC System schools have used other provisions in state law to sell beer in restricted areas, such as premium seats or beer gardens, during football game and other sporting events.
The new law still prohibits the sale of mixed drinks in sports venues during college sports events. It doesn't apply to community colleges or private colleges or universities.
If UNC System schools want to offer beer and wine at games, their boards of trustees must approve new policies that allow and set conditions on sales. The only UNC System school that appears to have done so already is UNC-Charlotte.
In a statement Wednesday, UNC-CH athletic director Bubba Cunningham said the university has "been having conversations and exploring opportunities related to selling alcohol in our stadiums" since the bill was introduced in March, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The Raleigh newspaper also reported that N.C. State officials had no comment Wednesday about what that university might do.
In Greensboro, N.C. A&T will bring back a beer garden outside of BB&T Stadium at home football games this fall for a second straight year. A university spokesman told the News & Record this week that the university is "still exploring our options" about alcohol sales at its campus sports venues.
UNCG won't sell beer and wine at its sports facilities, Athletics Director Kim Record said last week. The Greensboro Coliseum — a city-owned facility not covered by the previous ban — sells beer at UNCG men's basketball games played there.
At Winston-Salem State University, interim athletic director George Knox told the Winston-Salem Journal on Wednesday that “conversations haven’t gone forward yet” on whether to sell alcohol at Bowman Gray Stadium, the school's football stadium.
UNC-Charlotte trustees in April adopted a new policy that would permit beer sales in its football, baseball, basketball and soccer facilities if the law went into effect.