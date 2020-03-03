snow day (copy)

Salaia Dawkins, 6, Zendaya Dawkins, 5, Kaylee Edwards, 5, and Kailyn Edwards, 6, (from left) play in the snow at Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, February 21, 2020.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools won't need a makeup day for the Feb. 21 snow day, the school system announced Tuesday.

“Banked” minutes — accrued by adding five minutes to the instructional day — will cover the lost time.

State law requires public schools to operate for a minimum of 185 days or 1,025 hours over nine months. Because of the extra time added to the school day, Guilford County Schools meets the 1,025-hour standard without having to make up the missed day.

For schools that follow the traditional academic calendar, April 13 will still be an optional teacher workday, the release said.

To see all GCS school calendars, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments