snow day

Salaia Dawkins, 6, Zendaya Dawkins, 5, Kaylee Edwards, 5, and Kailyn Edwards, 6, (from left) play in the snow at Hampton Homes in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, February 21, 2020.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Guilford County Schools won't need a makeup day for the Feb. 21 snow day, the school system has announced.

“Banked” minutes — accrued by adding five minutes to the instructional day this school year — will cover the lost time.

For schools that follow the traditional academic calendar, Monday, April 13, will still be an optional teacher workday, the release said.

To see all GCS school calendars, click here.

