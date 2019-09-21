GREENSBORO — If everyone knows that exercise is good for you, why don’t more people work out?
But what if research shows that regular workouts could stave off the effects of Alzheimer’s disease? What if science tells you that exercise could keep these life-threatening symptoms at bay for a few months or maybe even a few years?
What then? Would you get off the couch? Lift some weights? Take a few walks?
UNCG professor Jennifer Etnier wants to figure out what effect exercise might have on middle-aged and older adults with a genetic risk of Alzheimer’s disease, one of the nation’s leading causes of death. A study she did several years ago found that regular physical activity seems to help the mental functions of older people with a family history of the disease. In a follow-up study now underway, Etnier seeks to find out by how much.
“I really believe that if we could shore up our evidence, make it really clear what the health benefits are, and that those health benefits have important implications relative to a chronic disease like Alzheimer’s … it may be a way to motivate people to do something that would in fact help their health,” said Etnier, a UNCG kinesiology professor.
Etnier has worked at UNCG since 2004 after stops at Wake Forest and Arizona State, where she earned her doctorate. She got her master’s degree at UNC-Chapel Hill.
For much of her career, Etnier has studied ways to help people preserve their thinking and memory well into old age.
Numerous studies, she said, show that physical activity has a small to moderate effect on cognitive function as people grow older. A few other studies suggest that some folks seem to get more benefits than others from regular exercise. Among them are people who have a type of the gene known as APOE, which is the strongest genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s.
Etnier drew on her own life to inspire her research. Her mother, who was very physically active, had little trouble picking up new technologies such as smart TVs and DVRs. Her dad, who wasn’t as active, struggled to figure out newfangled high-tech gadgets. Was there a connection there?
In 2012, Etnier turned her scholarly attention to exercise and Alzheimer’s.
Three times a week for eight months, people taking part in Etnier’s study came to a UNCG gymnasium, just down the hall from her office in the Coleman Building. There, people walked laps around the gym and did exercises with resistance bands — large rubber straps that can strengthen muscles — for about an hour. Fifty-four people between ages 50 and 65 took part in the Physical Activity and Alzheimer’s Disease study.
Crystal Burlow was one of them. The Greensboro resident, who runs a promotional business with her husband, signed up for the study in part because her father died from Alzheimer’s complications.
Burlow said she enjoyed the workouts, which elevated her heart rate and made her feel good afterward. She also made friends with some of the other people in the study.
“It was a good thing,” Burlow said. “It was good for you, and it was for a good cause.”
The results of the study were encouraging, Etnier said. Some people showed improvement in certain types of memory. Perhaps more importantly, she added, people with the APOE gene seemed to benefit just as much as those without that gene.
“If that’s true, that’s an incredibly positive finding,” Etnier said. “The only way I would have been disappointed is if the (APOE) carriers did not benefit from exercise. Then it would mean that the genetic predictor combined with the family history was just too strong to overcome.”
But this initial study wasn’t very big, and it lacked a control group for comparison purposes.
For her new study, Etnier hopes to recruit 240 people from Guilford and surrounding counties over the next two years. Half of the study participants will commit to an hour-long exercise program three times a week. The other half will continue to live their normal lives without regular workouts. (The less-active half will serve as the control group that the first study lacked; Etnier said they’ll get a free short-term YMCA membership when their time in the study is done.)
This follow-up study will take a closer look at blood and MRI scans of the brain to see if the effects of exercise show up there. (The first study looked mainly at the results of several different memory tests.) The exercise sessions will be held at area YMCAs instead of a UNCG gym to gauge if people working out in a less controlled environment show the gains measured in the first study.
The study, with an initial group of 20 people, is now underway. Etnier is recruiting a second group to take part in the study starting in March. She hopes to find enough volunteers for at least two other groups after that.
Etnier’s second study is funded by a five-year, $3.7 million grant from the National Institute on Aging, a division of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
In an interview last week, Etnier said a lot of campaigns to promote exercise haven’t worked as well as health advocates have hoped. Fear doesn’t seem to motivate a lot of people to exercise. Nor do appeals to improve the health of one’s heart, that vital human organ.
But what if science can clearly show that exercise has a positive effect on the brain, especially when it comes to something as scary as Alzheimer’s disease? If so, the UNCG professor said, both your body and your brain might thank you.
“We know exercise helps with cognition,” Etnier said. “It helps developmentally. It helps during the college days. It helps with work productivity.
“If it also helps prevent age-related cognitive decline and even cognitive decline such as Alzheimer’s, maybe that’s enough motivation to get folks to start being physically active.
“It doesn’t take much to start walking 30 minutes a day.”
