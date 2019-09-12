GREENSBORO — Here's something you might not know about higher education: Though students spend a lot of money to attend college, many college students lack enough money to eat regular meals.
UNCG is trying to do something about this contradiction.
This week, UNCG students on Wednesday donated more than 1,000 meals to other needy UNCG classmates. The university also accepted 1,300 donated food items — canned goods and other non-perishable foods — for its campus food pantry.
"One of our focuses is on reducing or minimizing any barriers that students may have to completing their education," said Cathy Akens, UNCG's vice chancellor for student affairs. "Food and housing insecurity are among the barriers nationally that college students are facing."
Food insecurity is "the lack of reliable access to sufficient quantities of affordable, nutritious food," as a 2016 study put it. A U.S. Government Accountability Office report published late last year said that most studies found that 30% or more of students at four-year universities and community colleges sometimes skip meals or don't eat a balanced diet because they can't afford to.
UNCG saw similar numbers in a 2017 survey. Nearly 20% of UNCG students said they frequently skip meals, and 35% said they had missed a meal in the last year because of a lack of money.
Akens said some students show up at UNCG short on money after paying their tuition. Others run into an unexpected problem: a parent loses a job, the student loses a job or has their work hours cut back, their car breaks down, a laptop gets stolen.
"A myth about higher education is that if you can afford to get (to college) ... and you're able to pay your tuition bill for your first semester, then people assume you're going to be OK," Akens said.
"But there are all the other expenses associated with an education that are often forgotten about," she added. "There's the food, the housing, the transportation, the books — all of the things that students need if they're going to be successful."
UNCG's Wesley-Luther campus ministry, recognizing a need among some UNCG students, set up a campus food pantry in an office closet in 2010. The Spartan Open Pantry is now open two nights a week at College Place United Methodist Church next to campus. Last spring, the food bank gave away nearly three tons of food to 428 UNCG students.
Spartan Open Pantry volunteers also cook two hot dinners a week during the school year for needy students. And the dean of students has an emergency food bank for students who need help when the UNCG food pantry isn't open.
A task force that Akens put together last spring came up with some ideas to address food insecurity on campus. A couple of those plans happened this week.
UNCG students who have campus meal plans on Wednesday donated 1,214 meal swipes — so named because students swipe their ID cards to get into the cafeteria. The dean of students office will give out these meals to hungry students. Though college students have informally shared swipes with friends for years, this is the first time UNCG had arranged for students to donate meal swipes.
UNCG announced Thursday that Bestway had donated 1,300 items to the Spartan Open Pantry. The local grocery store had agreed to give one item for every download of a new UNCG mobile app on Aug. 13, the date of the annual UNCG faculty and staff start-of-the-year get-together.
Coming this fall, Akens said, is a new mobile alert system that will tell needy students when catered on-campus events have leftover food. (This giveaway will have the added benefit of reducing food waste on campus, she said.) Akens said UNCG also plans to raise money for the food pantry.
On Thursday morning, the Bestway food donation was arranged on a campus sidewalk alongside 5-foot-high "UNCG" letters. Nearby were signs with facts about food insecurity and quotes from UNCG students.
Andrew Mails, the Wesley-Luther director, said the public display is intended to let students know that there's food available if they're hungry and short of money.
"There's a lot of stigma around food insecurity," Mails said. "I think students think they're the only one. It takes a while to realize and normalize the fact that we all need a little help sometimes."
