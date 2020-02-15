Game on: Their students play video games, so colleges embrace esports

HIGH POINT — For a team practice, it was remarkably quiet.
There were no shoes squeaking against a wooden gym floor. No smacking of pads. No whistles. No coaches yelling.
In this converted gaming lab at High Point University, there was only the rapid click-click-clicking of computer keys, a few muttered curses and occasional bursts of “Run run run!”
It’s a Thursday night, which means it’s a practice night for the members of High Point University’s esports team who play Overwatch and Rocket League, two popular video games.
There’s nothing new about college students playing video games. But organized college competition, with scholarships and other prizes awarded to the winning teams, is relatively new. And so is High Point’s Esports Arena, the home base of the university’s fledgling esports team.
“This is a real thing,” said Ty Katz, a sophomore from Miami. “We have the same amount of team spirit as any team on campus.”
Colleges embrace esports
The very first video game competition was held as soon as the first video game console was plugged in. Pong, the first smash-hit game, let two people play two-dimensional ping pong. Later, in arcades all over the world, players tried to rack up high scores in games such as Space Invaders and Pac-Man.
As home computers and gaming consoles got beefier and internet speeds got faster, companies made video games that multiple people could play at the same time. For years, game competitions were largely casual and amateur, usually played by teenagers and young adults in their homes, apartments or dorm rooms. As video games became more popular, they spawned professional competition and a label — esports, in which the “e” stands for “electronic.”
Esports have grown rapidly, especially over the past decade, when millions of people started watching video game tournaments live on YouTube or Twitch, a video streaming service that focuses largely on games. Advertisers followed. Companies such as Toyota, T-Mobile and Coca-Cola sponsor a professional esports league for Overwatch, a six-on-six shooter game. One gaming analytics firm estimated that global esports revenue from sponsorships, advertising and media rights would top $1 billion last year.
Here’s an idea of how big esports have become. In November, the world championship of a battle arena game called League of Legends was broadcast live from Paris in 16 different languages. The finals reportedly drew an international audience of about 100 million viewers — about the same as the Super Bowl. The winning team, a professional Chinese squad that calls itself FunPlus Phoenix, took home the lion’s share of a prize pool of more than $2 million.
It’s no surprise that video game players tune in to watch pros play video games, said Kelly Tran, an assistant professor of game and interactive media design at High Point University.
“Watching video games is a natural extension of everything else (young people) watch online,” she said. “There’s a pleasure in watching high-level gaming … and enjoying high-level skill.”
It’s also not surprising that colleges are embracing competitive video gaming, Tran said.
Video games “have been so dominant in the culture,” she said. “Universities are saying, hey, we can’t really ignore this fast-growing industry and cultural force.”
HPU embraces esports
When Dylan Thompson arrived at High Point University in August 2018, he joined the university’s esports team. The team had 12 members, and it played other colleges in three games, including Overwatch. Thompson, an international relations major from Cary, had been playing Overwatch since 2015, and he was thrilled to find other HPU students who were serious gamers, too.
HPU gave the esports team official club team status in fall 2018. This fall, the university converted part of a computer lab inside the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication building into an esports arena. The room has space for 24 players and the latest — and fastest — gaming computers.
In just a year, the esports roster has swelled to 87 players, said Thompson, now the team’s general manager. HPU teams compete in nine different games, including Fortnite, League of Legends and Smash Ultimate. Thompson might add two more games this semester if there's enough interest.
HPU’s esports teams fill the arena seven nights a week for practices and games. Each team has two scheduled three-hour practices each week. Practices usually consist of pre-arranged scrimmages against other collegiate teams or random pairings against squads from around the world. Competitions can be weekend tournaments or full seasons that last for multiple games over several weeks.
The new space has made it easy to recruit players, Thompson said. The arena is “phenomenal,” he said, and its boasts the best gaming computers and fastest internet speeds on campus.
But it's not enough to have great equipment, Thompson said. Esports gamers, like collegiate athletes, must practice to get better. Video games test players’ coordination and reaction time. Team practices are designed to develop higher-level skills: which tactics to use in a particular scenario, where to stand, when to move, when to use special skills and abilities, how to communicate with team members — players use headsets with microphones — and how to call out when you’re under attack or ready to strike.
Teamwork, Thompson said, is key.
“You can still be good mechanically,” Thompson said. “But if you can’t communicate and give good call-outs, your team will start to struggle.”
HPU’s esports team is one of 34 club sports that compete against similar clubs at other colleges. Club teams are organized by players who aren’t recruited, don’t get athletic scholarships and pay dues to cover team expenses, such as the personalized purple-and-white soccer-style jerseys worn by each HPU esports team member. But club teams aren’t subject to NCAA rules like High Point’s 16 varsity sports. Esports carries another distinction: Though most team members are men, it's a coed sport.
Jacob Crawford, HPU’s club sports athletic director, said the university started the esports club team because students wanted it and the university thought it might help recruit students for High Point’s game and interactive media design program. The team also gives HPU a proverbial foot in the door in the fast-growing world of esports.
“For us, it’s a stepping stone,” Crawford said of HPU’s esports club. “We want to see if we can compete one day at the Division I level.”
Who's in charge?
Plenty of college students are representing their schools in esports. But who’s in charge? That’s a trickier question to answer.
HPU competes in events organized by both Collegiate StarLeague and Tespa. Collegiate StarLeague claims to be the oldest collegiate esports organization. Tespa says it’s the world’s largest operator of collegiate esports leagues. There’s no official count of teams and players, but estimates put the number of collegiate competitors in the tens of thousands.
The newest esports organization is the National Association of Collegiate Esports, or NACE. It was started in 2016 by the NAIA, a collegiate athletics association for small colleges. Its goal is to become the governing body for collegiate esports — the NCAA or NAIA for video games.
NACE has about 150 members, said Patrick Ocampo, NACE’s director of membership services and sales. To become a member, schools must have paid coaches and dedicated on-campus esports arenas. All NACE members recruit players, though they don't have to award scholarships.
Unlike the NCAA, NACE doesn’t have academic requirements, and there’s nothing that prohibits professional video gamers from joining a college esports team if they enroll in college. There’s also no ban on prizes. College teams that place high in esports events typically share scholarship money.
But like traditional college athletics, esports is in the midst of an arms race as schools seek a competitive edge. A handful of colleges have reportedly spent about $750,000 each to outfit campus esports facilities. The esports program at the private Harrisburg University in central Pennsylvania reportedly has an annual budget of $2 million. The spending paid off: In May, Harrisburg beat several larger and better-known schools on its way to winning the Overwatch trophy at the first ESPN Collegiate Esports Championship.
Most schools can launch an esports team for a lot less. NACE estimates start-up costs of about $45,000 — a bargain compared to many traditional sports.
“Colleges are always looking for ways of improving enrollment and retention, …” Ocampo said. “They understand that esports’ demographic is exactly the same as the college student demographic.”
For smaller schools, esports is a way to stand out. Barton College, the 1,000-student private school in Wilson, is one of four NACE members in North Carolina. The school launched an esports team this fall. The 20-member team competes in four games in a new esports arena on campus.
Prospective students have taken note of Barton’s embrace of esports: Paul Christianson, the team’s coach, said Barton got 800 applications this fall from high school seniors wanting to play on Barton’s esports team.
“We just caught the wave early,” said Christianson, who’s also an assistant professor of sport management. “You’ll see a huge explosion in esports collegiately in the next five years.”
Go! Go! Go!
Back at High Point University, practice continues.
HPU’s Rocket League team is using one half of the arena. (Rocket League is soccer with rocket-powered cars.) HPU’s two Overwatch teams have claimed the other half for their practice.
The Overwatch Purple team is the more accomplished of the two Overwatch squads. Thompson said two of the six team members rank in the top 500 in the North American region, and a third is in the grandmaster tier right below it. But those elite rankings haven't yet translated into any tournament wins.
It’s also not translating into a victory in this scrimmage. The HPU team is battling it out in a map called Dorado, a fictional Mexican city. One team tries to escort a flatbed truck through the town’s plaza while the other team attempts to stop it.
“Go! Go! Go!”
“Soldier! Soldier!”
“He’s coming in. I’m going to jump on him.”
“I can’t stay up.”
“Aww, I’m done.”
“Bogus, bro.”
During a break, Ty Katz said his first video game console was the original Playstation. In high school, his game was Destiny, a futuristic first-person shooter. He started playing Overwatch soon after it came out.
During his freshman year at HPU, Katz said he played video games online from his dorm room with friends back home. This fall, he happened to strike up a conversation with another student in his game design class. That student, Andrew Ellner, was captain of the Overwatch Purple squad, and the esports team was always looking for new players.
“I thought, ‘Oh my god, there are people with the same interest as me,’” Katz said. “That’s so cool.”
Since joining the esports team, Katz has worked his way up to the Overwatch Purple squad. Like all the other HPU team members, he has a jersey with his number (26), his last name and his in-game name on the back. His gamer tag? “Cilantro.” (“I just like cilantro,” he said. “I thought it would be funny.”)
Katz said his father, a high school hockey coach, was skeptical at first about esports.
“As soon as I showed him the jersey,” Katz said, “he was in.”
Katz, who played three sports in high school, said he’s working on getting better at Overwatch and improving as a teammate. He also said he’s thankful for the opportunity to make new friends and represent HPU in competition.
“I’m not just playing video games,” he said. “I’m playing games for a team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.