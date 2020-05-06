GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is pulling together a new resource for parents and students, who are finishing the school year virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is an online library of district-made videos explaining topics that students should or would be learning about in their grades. Teachers and others have been working for weeks to make the videos. This week, the district started uploading videos to a special spot on its website for distance learning.
The first videos posted relate to elementary school math and reading. Interested parents and students should continue to check back as the video library grows. Most of the content will be geared toward elementary and middle school students, according to the Whitney Oakley, the district's chief academic officer. However, she said there will be some videos posted for high school as well, particularly for fine arts and physical education.
The videos aren't meant to replace lessons from students' regular teachers, but they can be used as a supplement by students and parents — and even by the classroom teachers.
The district called on teachers involved in its Opportunity Culture program to help make the videos.
These are teachers with a proven track record for effective teaching who, before the pandemic, were recruited and paid extra to lead and coach their peers, or take on additional students.
According to Oakley, video contributors include 46 Opportunity Culture teachers, along with curriculum facilitators, fine arts teachers, health and physical education teachers, and school media specialists.
Brandi Turner, one of the Opportunity Culture teachers who filmed herself for the project, is a multiclassroom leader for kindergarten and kindergarten/pre-K classes at Washington Montessori Elementary in Greensboro.
In normal times, she would lead the school's kindergarten team at the school, and spend time side by side with the teachers in their classrooms every day. Now she is still working with those teachers, from home, while also contributing to the video project.
Turner said she was helping create videos that would line up with the five to seven concepts for each subject within each grade that the schools really want the students to know for the quarter. In her case, she volunteered for kindergarten math.
"I picked math because I just love math," she said.
She explained that she'd been working on videos teaching addition and subtraction within 10, as well as different ways to count up to 10 and 20.
The videos are meant to be watched by the students. She said she tries to include a little time before she gives an answer to a problem, to give the child a chance to say what they think it is to the screen or to a parent.
"Part of me is like, 'They are 5 ... how can I keep them engaged?'" she said, explaining that each video takes some careful thinking before she starts. "You are really just working to be really precise and clear."
Part of providing that clarity, she said, is grabbing items in her own home to illustrate the kindergarten math.
"I am using food like nobody's business," she said, detailing a cookie-based approach. "You have two Oreos. Your brother took two Oreos. How many do you have now?"
