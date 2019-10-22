Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

 Steven Senne

Former Wake Forest volleyball coach Bill Ferguson is facing two additional charges related to the college bribery scandal that embroiled actresses, business leaders and college coaches throughout the country.

A federal grand jury in the District of Massachusetts filed the charges Tuesday against Ferguson and an additional six athletic officials at other universities.

The seven officials have been charged with conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail and wire fraud.

Honest services fraud is defined in the federal statute as "a scheme or artifice to deprive another of the intangible right of honest services."

Ferguson, who joined Wake Forest’s staff in June 2016, is alleged to have illegally accepted $100,000 from a foundation to help a student who had been wait-listed gain admission to Wake Forest. It is alleged he did so by pretending the student was a volleyball recruit.

Ferguson was charged March 12 with racketeering. He was put on administrative leave on March 12 after news of the scandal surfaced. He pleaded not guilty on March 25 in federal court.

Ferguson resigned his volleyball coach duties Aug. 22.

Wake Forest officials could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday on the additional charges facing Ferguson. Arraignment dates have not yet been scheduled.

The university said March 19 that it will redirect $50,000 that it received from the Key Worldwide Foundation, which is tied to the scandal, to its Magnolia Scholars program to support first-generation college students.

The charges of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud all provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater, and restitution.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to hold the defendants fully accountable for corrupting the college admissions process through cheating, bribery and fraud," U.S. attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement. "The superseding indictments will further that effort.”

Ferguson is one of 12 defendants who were either college coaches or private athletics groups named in the investigation, which law enforcement dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Several coaches and at least 19 parents have pleaded guilty as part of plea agreements. Prosecutors agreed to request lighter sentences for some parents — including "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days in prison —  since they took responsibility earlier. 

But at least four parents had no such deals, and they face additional charges of money laundering that could bring weightier sentences. Among them are "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Out of 10 parents sentenced so far, nine have been dealt prison time, with terms ranging from 14 days to five months. Another 15 parents are fighting charges tied to the scheme.

Their trials are expected to begin sometime in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this article

rcraver@wsjournal.com

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

