A Hebrew charter school in Florida is planning to open its doors to American Hebrew Academy students after the private Greensboro school announced Tuesday it had permanently closed.

According to WGHP-Channel 8, Ben Gamla Preparatory Academy plans to send out letters to parents and students of American Hebrew offering to take the students at its preparatory school in Hollywood, Florida.

Ben Gamla is tuition-free and offers college preparatory classes for students in grades 7-12.

American Hebrew's board voted to close the campus immediately for financial reasons, according to an email sent Tuesday to staff, students and alumni. The school was losing millions annually.

