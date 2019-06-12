A Hebrew charter school in Florida is planning to open its doors to American Hebrew Academy students after the private Greensboro school announced Tuesday it had permanently closed.
According to
WGHP-Channel 8, Ben Gamla Preparatory Academy plans to send out letters to parents and students of American Hebrew offering to take the students at its preparatory school in Hollywood, Florida.
Ben Gamla is tuition-free and offers college preparatory classes for students in grades 7-12.
American Hebrew's board voted to close the campus immediately for financial reasons, according to an email sent Tuesday to staff, students and alumni. The school was losing millions annually.
Students walk back to the classrooms after lunch at American Hebrew Academy in 2004. The Lab Science Building is in the background.
Students take their kosher meals in the dining room at American Hebrew Academy in 2004.
Sign outside gate of American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro, NC on June 11, 2019.
The American Hebrew Academy, shown in 2004, was America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school.
