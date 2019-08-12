GREENSBORO — Pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be heavy around UNCG later this week and Monday as students return to campus.
Students will move into their campus residence halls starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Traffic along West Market Street, South Tate Street and West Gate City Boulevard near campus could be congested as people line up to enter campus.
The McIver Street Parking Deck will be closed to the general public Wednesday through Friday because it's being used for move-in activities. The Oakland Avenue and Walker Avenue decks will be open for visitors.
Traffic patterns on several campus streets will change during the three-day move-in period. Click here for more details about traffic and parking changes.
On Monday, portions of Spring Garden Street on the UNCG campus and Glenwood Avenue near UNCG's Spartan Village complex will be closed from noon to about 1 p.m. as new students walk to an event at the Kaplan Center on West Gate City Boulevard. Several other campus streets will be closed for part of Monday as well.
Gate City will remain open, but students will be crossing the street between noon and 1 p.m. Click here for more details about temporary campus street closings Monday.
UNCG on Monday will hold the day-long NAV1GATE program for new freshmen and transfer students. UNCG estimates that about 3,000 new students will take part.
UNCG's fall semester classes begin Tuesday.