ELON — Elon University’s new campus hotel is open for business.
The university said the first guests checked into The Inn at Elon on Saturday. The 80-room hotel, which is open to the public, sits on the north end of the university campus near Elon’s business school.
In a statement released Monday, Elon President Connie Ledoux Book called the hotel “an exciting new asset on campus, and an innovative way to raise revenue for scholarships.”
The university says all revenue it collects after it pays operating costs will go toward student scholarships.
When Elon broke ground on the project in 2018, university leaders said they envisioned the $31 million hotel would be used not only by guests to the university but also for weddings, reunions, holiday parties and other events.
Elon’s hotel has 10 suites, a multipurpose ballroom that can hold 340 people and a 72-seat restaurant known as The Mark at Elon.
Other amenities include a fitness center, an outdoor courtyard with fire pits and complimentary bicycle rentals.
The Inn at Elon is managed by Charlestowne Hotels. According to its website, the Charleston, S.C., company operates 41 hotels, including several near college campuses.
