ELON — Elon University said it will add two new science buildings, nursing programs and more by 2030.
The university made those announcements Tuesday when it rolled out its new 10-year strategic plan before an audience of students, employees and second-graders from a nearby elementary school.
Construction on the new science buildings is expected to begin this fall. One building in this new innovation quad will have science and engineering classrooms, while the other will contain engineering, physics and other science labs.
Elon also plans to add nursing programs and build new residence halls to accommodate 1,200 more students.
Other goals outlined in the university's "Boldly Elon" 10-year plan include increasing graduation rates, doubling the financial aid budget and establishing centers in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., to serve as hubs for alumni and both current and prospective students.
"We have set a bold course for the next decade," Elon President Connie Ledoux Book said. "It will be an exciting 10 years and a busy 10 years."
For more details, visit www.elon.edu/boldlyelon.
