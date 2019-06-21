ELON — Elon University has named a UNC-Wilmington dean to be its new provost.
The university announced Friday that Aswani Volety will be its new provost and vice president for academic affairs, the second-ranking position at Elon.
Volety is the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at UNCW, where he also directs the university’s Center for Marine Science. He’ll start work at Elon on Sept. 1.
In a statement, Elon President Connie Ledoux Book said Volety’s “impressive experience makes him an ideal candidate to lead Elon’s academic programs as we prepare to launch our next strategic plan.”
Before coming to UNCW in 2014, Volety was a professor of marine science at Florida Gulf Coast University for 15 years. He served as chairman of the university’s marine and ecological sciences department, was director of the university’s marine field station and worked for about a year as an interim dean. Much of his research is focused on diseases in marine organisms and the effects of natural and chemical factors on oysters and other shellfish.
A marine scientist, Volety got his doctorate from the College of William & Mary in Virginia. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in zoology from Andhra University in his native India.
Volety, 52, will succeed Steven House, who announced in January that he would step down as provost this year after 10 years. House will remain at Elon through mid-2021 as an executive vice president in Book’s office.