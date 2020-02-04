Elon University commencement 2019

Elon University seniors take part in commencement exercises on campus on May 24.

 Via Elon University

ELON — TV writer and producer Leonard Dick will give Elon University's 2020 undergraduate commencement address.

The university announced its selection of Dick on Tuesday, more than three months ahead of Elon's graduation in May.

Dick won an Emmy Award in 2005 as part of the producing team for ABC's drama "Lost" and received four other Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Drama Series category. His writing and producing credits include the TV shows “House," “The Good Wife" and "The Mentalist." More recently, Dick is a writer and executive producer on the new Apple TV+ streaming series “Truth Be Told." 

Elon said Dick and wife Lisa helped establish a scholarship at Elon and have contributed to the university's Sklut Hillel Center. The couple's daughter, Julia, is a member of the class of 2020. The family lives in Sherman Oaks, California.

Dick will speak during the outdoor portion of the commencement exercises to be held in front of the Alamance Building starting at 8:45 a.m. May 22.

Elon will award bachelor's degrees in two separate ceremonies later that day in the Schar Center. Business and communications graduates will get their diplomas at 11:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony for education and arts and sciences graduates at 3:30 p.m. Commencement ceremonies for master's degree graduates will be held earlier that week.

For more information about Elon's commencement, visit www.elon.edu/commencement.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

