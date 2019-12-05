ELON — Adjunct professors at Elon University called on administrators Thursday to sit down and negotiate with their new union.
In a rally on campus, union members and supporters from Elon and several other area colleges demanded that the university give up its fight against the union.
"We unionized because we deserve a seat at the table," said Sarah Bloesch, an adjunct assistant professor of religious studies at Elon and a member of the new union's organizing committee. "We want to belong — and not just belong but be recognized as critical and important to this university."
Adjunct professors at Elon and other universities are often part-time workers and are usually paid much less than full-time tenured faculty. Adjuncts have little job security — some are hired at the start of each semester or not at all — and often don't get health care or other benefits from their universities.
Elon adjuncts want better pay, more job security, access to professional development and the ability to mentor students.
The Elon union — its formal name is Service Employees International Union Workers United Southern Region Local 32 — is the second faculty union in North Carolina after Duke adjuncts organized in 2016.
A majority of Elon adjuncts voted in March to form a union, and the National Labor Relations Board's regional office in Atlanta certified the Elon union in April. But the university has appealed the certification decision to the full National Labor Relations Board in Washington, D.C. An Elon spokesman didn't immediately return a request for comment.
