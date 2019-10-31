CHAPEL HILL — The UNC System appointed an interim leader at East Carolina University on Thursday as the UNC School of the Arts formally began its search for a new chancellor.
UNC System President Dr. Bill Roper announced that Ron Mitchelson will serve as interim chancellor at ECU. Mitchelson came to ECU in 1999 as a geography professor and department chairman and was was named provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs in 2015.
Mitchelson had been serving as ECU's acting chancellor since Sept. 30, when the UNC System suspended now-former interim chancellor Dan Gerlach after photos and videos of him drinking, dancing and embracing women at a Greenville bar were made public. Gerlach resigned Saturday, a day after a Pitt County judge released security camera footage of Gerlach appearing to walk unsteadily en route to his car at 2 a.m. Sept. 26 and then driving away.
In a statement Roper said Mitchelson "as a longtime member of Pirate Nation ... will do a great job leading the university while the ECU Chancellor Search Committee begins the vital work of identifying the university’s next chancellor.”
In Winston-Salem, meanwhile, the committee charged with finding a new chancellor for UNC School of the Arts had its first meeting Thursday and got its instructions from Roper.
The 20-member committee of trustees, alumni, faculty, staff members, community member and others was appointed in September. Ralph Womble, chairman of the university's Board of Trustees, also is leading the search committee.
The school has hired executive search firm Buffkin Baker to help find candidates to replace Lindsay Bierman, who left in July to become chief executive officer of UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina. Buffkin Baker is based in Nashville and has an office in Winston-Salem. According to its website, the firm has conducted searches for several North Carolina universities, including N.C. A&T, UNCG, East Carolina and UNC-Wilmington.
The committee will recommend two finalists to Roper, who will recommend one candidate to the UNC Board of Governors. The UNC System's governing board is expected to pick a new UNCSA chancellor at its May 20 meeting, according to a news release.
For more on the UNCSA search, visit www.uncsa.edu/chancellor-search.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.