DURHAM — Three recent graduates of Guilford County high schools have been awarded full scholarships to Duke University.
Duke on Thursday announced the five winners of new Trinity Scholarships, which pay for four years of study at the university.
The three Guilford County recipients are:
• Lauren Howard of Oak Ridge, who graduated from Northwest Guilford High School;
• Sebastián Sánchez of High Point; who graduated from Southwest High School; and
• Victoria McReynolds of Greensboro, who graduated from Grimsley High School.
The two other winners live in Davidson County and in South Carolina.
A Trinity Scholarship, awarded to incoming first-year students, covers tuition, fees, room and board for four years of undergraduate study at Duke. Trinity Scholars also are eligible for research opportunities during the school year and domestic and international experiences each summer. Duke values its Trinity Scholarships at about $315,000 over four years.
Duke alumni established the scholarships to honor Duke’s 19th century origins as Trinity College in Randolph County. Trinity Scholarships are awarded on a rotating basis to top incoming students who live in designated areas of North and South Carolina.