DURHAM — Duke University sent a message late Tuesday to its students who left Durham for spring break this week:
Don't come back to campus.
The private university announced Tuesday that it has extended spring break by a week to prepare to move all in-person classes to remote instruction starting March 23. Classes will be taught online indefinitely.
"This was not an easy decision to make and came only after reviewing the range of options available in light of the rapidly changing situation in North Carolina, and nationally," President Vincent Price wrote Tuesday to the Duke community. "The goal is to minimize situations in which members of our community might be exposed to those who have COVID-19, and to protect our students, faculty and staff who might be at elevated risk."
Duke's decision follows the lead of several other national universities who are canceling in-person classes and taking other measures in hopes of warding off COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease more commonly known as coronavirus.
The Chronicle of Higher Education on Twitter has listed nearly 80 U.S. colleges and universities that as of Wednesday morning have canceled in-person classes for a week or two or longer. Harvard University on Tuesday announced that students had to move out of their dorms by Sunday and that they would complete the spring semester online.
Duke's announcement also came on the same day that Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina, which has had seven reported cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday morning. None of those cases have been connected to Duke or any other college campus in North Carolina.
State officials, meanwhile, aren't recommending that schools close, and the ACC Tournament tipped off on schedule Tuesday in Greensboro.
In his email Tuesday to the Duke campus, Price urged students "NOT (to) return to the Duke campus if at all possible." For those students who remain on campus, Price said dining, recreation and library services will be limited.
Price said students will get refunds of a portion of their housing and dining fees. Students who return to campus must register in advance with the university's student affairs office.
Duke also is suspending all on-campus events at which 50 or more people are expected to attend.
In a separate email, two vice provosts urged Duke students to follow guidance from federal health officials. The two Duke leaders also reminded students — who appear to be less susceptible to coronavirus — to be mindful of other Duke students and employees who might have underlying health issues, compromised immune systems or other problems that aren't readily apparent.
"A decision of this magnitude is unprecedented in Duke’s history, and we need every student’s assistance, ... " vice provosts Gary Bennett and Mary Pat McMahon wrote. "We urge you, as thoughtful Dukies, to refrain from actions that could unintentionally put others at risk."
