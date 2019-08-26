Don’t be surprised to see those big yellow buses back on the road today. Classes resume this morning for Guilford County Schools on a traditional calendar.
You might also see more police cars than usual.
Today through Sept. 6, “Operation School Watch” will target traffic violations in and around school zones. The Greensboro Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, High Point Police Department and the State Highway Patrol will be on the lookout for speeding, seat-belt usage, pedestrian school-crosswalk violations, graduated-driving violations and school bus stop-arm violations.
Officers will use marked and unmarked vehicles, motorcycles and police spotters. Some will follow school-bus routes, watching for motorists who fail to stop for stopped school buses displaying red lights and stop arms.
They’ll also watch students’ driving habits as they drive to and from school.
Be careful out there.