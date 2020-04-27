GREENSBORO — Some area universities have picked one day to celebrate their new graduates online. And then there's UNCG, which will highlight its class of 2020 over an entire week in May.
UNCG announced details Monday of its commencement week, which will run from May 4-11 and recognize nearly 3,000 students scheduled to receive degrees next month.
Starting May 4, UNCG will convert the news portion of its website to what it's calling "the online hub of the virtual celebration." This site will include profiles of graduating students and video messages from Chancellor Frank Gilliam and other university leaders.
UNCG also will spotlight new graduates on its social media channels and in its mobile app. The university also plans to take advantage of several grad-themed Facebook and Instagram features, including one that lets new graduates virtually turn their tassels.
Many UNCG schools, colleges and academic programs will hold their own virtual events May 8 to recognize their graduates. UNCG's School of Nursing has scheduled its online celebration for May 23.
UNCG's commencement celebration also will have several non-virtual features.
UNCG plans to publish the names of all graduates in the daily newspapers in Greensboro, Charlotte and Raleigh, the home cities of many of its students. It will hire airplanes to fly a graduation banner over Greensboro and Raleigh on May 8. And on May 8 and May 9, downtown Greensboro buildings will light up blue and gold — the school colors of both UNCG and N.C. A&T — to honor graduates of both of the city's public universities.
UNCG's week of events does not replace its traditional commencement. A UNCG spokeswoman said Monday that the university is considering September and October dates for an in-person graduation based on a survey of May graduates, who also made suggestions for next month's celebration.
UNCG postponed its commencement ceremonies, scheduled for May 7-8, because of COVID-19. The university, like many other schools around the country, closed most of its campus, made nearly all employees work from home and moved in-person classes online to reduce mass gatherings and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"The Class of 2020 will be remembered as perhaps the most resilient graduating class in UNC Greensboro history ..." the university said in a statement announcing the graduation events. "The Class of 2020 deserves to be recognized and celebrated for its many achievements and the way it has responded to this global crisis."
UNCG expects to award nearly 3,000 degrees in May — 2,211 bachelor’s degrees, 616 master’s degrees, 129 doctoral degrees and 12 specialist in education degrees.
