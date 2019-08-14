GREENSBORO - Students at Guilford County Schools in High Point won't have to worry about their meal debts as they head back to school this year.
A donor — who wants to remain anonymous — paid off all the outstanding meal charges for students at those schools. The donation to the district is $10,500, said Deena Hayes-Greene, the school board's chairwoman.
Hayes-Greene said the donor hopes others will chip in. There are about $35,000 in unpaid meal charges left at other schools in the rest of the county. Families whose meal balances have been paid will receive a letter letting them know they don’t owe the district anymore.
“We are so thankful for this person’s generosity and support of Guilford County Schools and we hope it can be an inspiration to others,” Hayes-Greene said.