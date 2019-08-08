Dr. William L. Roper will take over for Margaret Spellings on Jan. 1. She announced her departure last week after nearly three years in charge of the UNC System.

UNC SYSTEM STATEMENT

The UNC System office in Chapel Hill sent out this statement from UNC Board of Governors Chairman Harry Smith on Wednesday:

"Dr. Bill Roper’s public board service was well known during his time as CEO of the UNC Health Care System. That information was available to the general public on the Health Care System’s public website and open to examination in public filings with and evaluations by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Dr. Roper also fully disclosed his board service to us when the Board of Governors appointed him as interim president and received authorization to continue his service.

"We have reviewed this matter and we are aware of no instance in which Dr. Roper ever involved himself in a decision that presented a conflict. In fact, documents produced by the UNC Health Care System demonstrate that he was careful to avoid any conflicts. We have also received confirmation of the State Ethics Commission’s recent evaluation of Dr. Roper’s statement of economic interest in which the commission staff clearly acknowledged Dr. Roper’s disclosure of his board service and interests in two public companies. As is standard practice, the State Ethics Commission advised Dr. Roper to do as he has always done, which is to exercise caution and avoid conflicts in any instance where the interests of those companies come before the UNC System or the UNC Health Care System. We are in full support of Dr. Roper and look forward to his continued service to the UNC System."