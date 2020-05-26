The director of the National Cancer Institute will join the head of Greensboro Day School in a Zoom meeting Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Norman "Ned" Sharpless, alongside Head of School Tracie Catlett, will speak to the community from 5-6 p.m. during the free public video meeting, the school said in a news release. Those interested can register to attend.
Sharpless, the NCI's director since October 2017 and the former acting commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will discuss the pandemic from his perspective, focusing on research, vaccines, treatment approval process and more. Sharpless received his undergraduate degree in mathematics from UNC-Chapel Hill, as well as a medical degree from the UNC School of Medicine, according to the release.
Catlett said in the release that the school's Zoom session with Sharpless is a way to deepen the understanding of the facts surrounding COVID-19 amid the anxiety about what's to come in the battle against the virus.
The Zoom meeting is a part of Greensboro Day School's Pop-up Learning program, developed with Cone Health CEO Terry Akin. The initiative was developed by the school to connect all Greensboro residents through a Zoom dialogue about issues important to the community's health and well-being during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
