GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T said Tuesday that someone affiliated with the university has contracted COVID-19.
A&T in a message on its website did not identify the person who contracted the fast-spreading respiratory disease known as coronavirus, nor did it say whether that person is a student or employee.
In a separate email, a university spokesman said the ill person is not on campus and has been instructed to stay isolated from others.
"N.C. A&T understands that this situation is concerning and wants to assure you that a great deal is being done to ensure the health and well-being of the campus community," the university said in its online message to its community.
The confirmed case of coronavirus came two days after nearly all A&T students moved out of university residence halls and apartments. A university spokesman said Tuesday that 248 students who couldn't get home or had no other housing options remained on campus.
A&T previously had taken several other steps in hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus. It canceled face-to-face classes and moved instruction online. It postponed May's commencement. And it ordered many employees to work from home and it canceled or limited on-campus events and gatherings. Other UNC System schools have taken similar steps over the past two weeks.
The coronavirus case is believed to be the first connected to a college or university in Greensboro.
Over the weekend, Elon University and Wake Forest University both said one student at each school was diagnosed with coronavirus after traveling overseas. The ill Elon student had been studying abroad, and the ill Wake Forest student had gone on a university-sponsored trip to London. Neither student is on campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.