GREENSBORO — Work on a UNCG campus building project stopped briefly last week after construction workers tested positive for COVID-19.
The university announced late Friday that the workers who tested positive were employed by a subcontracting company assigned to do work inside UNCG's Nursing and Instructional Building. UNCG said interior work on the project was stopped for one day so the building could be sanitized.
UNCG said it considers the risk to the rest of campus to be minimal in part because nearly all UNCG employees are currently working from home.
Media representatives for both UNCG and DPR Construction, one of the two companies managing the project, declined to identify the subcontracting firm or say how many workers tested positive.
A DPR spokeswoman said by email that "a thorough cleaning of the site was performed ... May 22 followed by additional cleanings throughout the week."
Here is the email UNCG sent out Friday:
During the past week, we became aware of an initial positive COVID-19 test among the Rodgers/DPR Building subcontractor team working on our new Nursing and Instructional Building (NIB). Ensuing testing and contact tracing led to other positive test results among members of the Rodgers/DPR Building subcontractor team working inside the building.
Following the initial test result, the internal work on the site was shut down for one full business day as the work areas were thoroughly sanitized. All affected Rodgers/DPR Building team and subcontractor employees have been placed in isolation and are being treated appropriately. In the interest of privacy, we cannot provide further detailed information on Rodgers/DPR Building team and subcontractor employees.
Given the extremely limited access to the work site, the isolated nature of transmission between workers, and the small number of people on our campus, the risk to our campus community overall is considered to be minimal. We wanted to ensure that our employees were aware of this situation and its handling as we begin our own phased return to campus. We thank the Rodgers/DPR Building team for their swift action and diligent effort to manage the situation at the construction site.
Rodgers Builders of Charlotte and DPR Construction of Redwood City, Calif., are the project's construction managers.
The $105 million Nursing and Instructional Building will be the new home for UNCG's School of Nursing. The facility also will have classrooms and laboratories for the biology and chemistry departments and the School of Health and Human Sciences. The building is scheduled to open during the spring 2021 semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.