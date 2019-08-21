GREENSBORO — Students at Brooks Global Studies won’t split up after all when the school year starts on Monday.
Repairs to the building’s foundation are complete and city inspectors have certified the building for occupancy, Guilford County Schools said Wednesday in a news release.
The extended-year magnet school would have started Aug. 8, but “extensive repairs” were needed to floor joists supporting part of the building. The Guilford County Board of Education approved the repairs at an emergency meeting July 22, with a goal of getting the work done by the time students on the traditional calendar started their school year. Officials said previously the work was expected to cost about $300,000.
If repairs had not been completed in time, officials planned to split students up. Fourth- and fifth-graders would have started the school year at nearby Kiser Middle, and third-grade classrooms would have shifted to other parts of the school, the district said.
“We are so grateful to everyone involved for working quickly to get to this resolution,” Scott McCully, chief operations officer, said in the release. “Our goal was to keep Brooks Global students together while still making sure that the building was in good working order, and that’s what we’ve done.”
The damage was discovered after school officials called in maintenance to look at some cracked tiles. Workers noticed damage to the concrete floor joists — beams that support the floor. An engineering firm with a camera-carrying robot was brought in to further explore beneath the school and found corrosion in the exposed steel used to reinforce the joists.
Engineers told the district that eight of the nine classrooms in the third- through fifth-grade wing were compromised, though the rest of the school checked out fine underneath.
The work involved shoring up the compromised flooring. However, it is a short-term fix expected to last for a year to a year and a half. The district has not said what it plans to do in the long-term.