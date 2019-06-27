GREENSBORO — Bennett College has named a former foundation executive to be its next president.
The private woman's college announced Thursday that Suzanne Walsh will start as Bennett's 19th president on Aug. 1.
She'll succeed Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, who left the school Friday. Retired UNCG professor Gwendolyn O'Neal will remain as Bennett's interim leader. When Walsh starts work, O'Neal will become the school's chief operating officer.
According to a news release, Walsh has held leadership roles with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Lumina Foundation and the Heinz Endowments.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.