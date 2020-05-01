Bennett College campus

The John H. Race Administration Building (left) and the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel at Bennett College, shown here in September 2019.

 John Newsom/News & Record

GREENSBORO — A broadcast journalist who hosts two MTV shows will speak at Bennett College's virtual commencement next weekend.

The private woman's college announced Friday that Jamila Mustafa will be the keynote speaker at Bennett's online graduate ceremony May 9.

Mustafa is the host of a pair of shows — “TRL Top Ten” on MTV and “Fresh Out Fridays” on MTV2. She also has appeared on air for several other media outlets, including BET and iHeartMedia.

She's a 2015 graduate of Delaware State University, where as a senior she held the role of Miss Delaware State University.

Mustafa will speak live at Bennett's online commencement, which will start at 11 a.m. Parts of the event will be recorded ahead of time. The commencement ceremony will be streamed on the college's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

