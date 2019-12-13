CHAPEL HILL — Kevin Guskiewicz has been named the permanent chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Guskiewicz — who served as a professor and dean at the university — has been serving as interim chancellor since February. His appointment was announced Friday at a meeting of the UNC System's Board of Governors.
In a statement, Bill Roper, the university system's interim president, said Guskiewicz "possesses the leadership qualities needed to take Carolina forward: strength, poise, humility, vision, the strong proficiency to listen, and the ability to bring people together."
Guskiewicz has been criticized by students and faculty in recent weeks because the UNC System agreed last month to turn over Silent Sam, the Confederate statue that once stood on campus, and a $2.5 million trust fund drawn from the university's endowment to the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Critics of the deal say the university is supporting a white supremacist organization.
In a message to UNC System leaders Thursday, Guskiewicz wrote that he has concerns about the deal.
"I join with others on my campus in stating that the values expressed by the SCV are inconsistent with and antithetical to the values of the University," he wrote.
Guskiewicz will be the university's 12th chancellor and 30th chief executive. He replaces Carol Folt, who resigned in January after ordering the base of the Silent Sam statue removed from campus. Protesters tore down the statue five months earlier. Folt is now president of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
