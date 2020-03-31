GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will offer its students a pass-fail grading option and put all of its summer school classes online.
The university announced Monday that undergraduate and graduate students can choose to get a passing or failing mark instead of a letter grade.
Under what A&T is calling an "alternate grading opportunity," A&T said professors will grade their classes normally. Students who opt into the pass-fail system will get a grade of P-1 if they earn a C or better. Passing grades will award academic credit but won't count toward a student's grade-point average. Students who get a failing grade can withdraw from the class without penalty and retry the course later.
Students can request pass-fail grades for some or all of their courses. If they choose a pass-fail option, they can later reverse that decision and take a letter grade.
A&T, like neighboring UNCG and many other UNC System schools, is offering a pass-fail option for the spring 2020 semester as the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted their spring semesters. A&T has moved instruction online, closed its dorms to nearly all of its students, told most employees to work at home and postponed its May 9 commencement ceremonies.
It's clear that A&T and other state universities think coronavirus will linger. A&T and several other UNC System schools on Monday announced that summer school will be held online and won't have traditional face-to-face classes.
That announcement came after interim UNC System President Bill Roper told the UNC Board of Governors Monday morning that he asked campus chancellors to stick with online instruction through the summer and prepare for the upcoming fall semester that starts in August.
"Things will continue about as they are through the summer," Roper told board members.
A&T's first summer session runs from May 16 to June 23. Its second summer session goes from June 25 to July 31.
