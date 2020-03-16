GREENSBORO — Greensboro College said Monday that classes won't meet in person for the rest of the spring semester and that students will have to move out of their dorm rooms.
Students aren't in class this week because of spring break that the college elected to extend into a second week. When classes resume Monday, they'll be online or in an alternate format.
"This was a difficult decision, but guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) with respect to the spread of COVID-19 left us with little choice," Lex Alexander, a spokesman for the private college, said in a news release.
The college said students won't be allowed to stay in campus housing. The college didn't disclose its move-out deadline but did say that it had instructed students how and when to get their belongings.
College offices remain open, but all public on-campus events scheduled for the rest of the spring semester have been canceled. The college hasn't yet decided the status of commencement weekend, which is scheduled for May 8-9.
The college's decision comes as higher education institutions nationwide are moving many or all classes online in hopes of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. No cases have been reported at Greensboro College or anywhere else in Guilford County.
All four-year colleges and universities in Guilford County as well as GTCC have announced plans to move many or all classes online this spring.
Most area campuses and their residence halls will remain open. Bennett College is the only other area school to announce that students must leave campus, though some others have encouraged students to stay home if they can while classes are held online.
To visit Greensboro college's coronavirus response page, click here.
