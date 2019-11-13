Classroom school generic chalkboard globe

EDEN — Rockingham County Schools has tapped an assistant principal in Guilford County Schools as the next principal for its alternative school.

Keith Barnett, an assistant principal at Smith High, will become principal of the SCORE Center in Reidsville in January, Rockingham County Schools said Wednesday in a news release. According to Smith's website, Barnett has worked at the school since 2014 and works primarily with freshmen. He has also worked closely with Smith’s guidance, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, social studies, and world languages departments.

The Rockingham County Board of Education approved Barnett's appointment at its meeting on Monday, the district said.

Barnett replaces Curtis Gore, who is retiring next month.

