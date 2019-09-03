WILMINGTON — UNC-Wilmington has closed for the week and ordered all students off campus as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
As Hurricane Dorian creeps up the Atlantic coast, UNCW announced Monday that it has canceled in-person and online classes through Friday and issued a mandatory evacuation order for all students. The campus will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and all athletic and other university-sponsored events are canceled for the rest of the week.
UNCW said it will send students to both UNCG and UNC-Charlotte. A spokeswoman said UNCG is expecting to get about 75 students, faculty and staff from Wilmington. They'll be housed and fed on campus.
UNCW took a direct hit last September from Hurricane Florence. The storm caused $140 million in damage to 80 percent of campus buildings. Its main science building remains closed for extensive renovations after it lost part of its roof and up to three feet of water pooled up inside. The storm also extensively damaged a 13-building student apartment complex that was already slated to be replaced.
UNC-Pembroke, another campus affected by Florence last September, will cancel classes starting at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
East Carolina University said Monday on its Facebook page that it is monitoring the storm but "campus officials do not anticipate that class schedules will be affected."
The National Weather Service in Raleigh said this morning that central North Carolina could see some wind and rain starting Wednesday night from Dorian, a Category 4 storm that sits 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla.
In North Carolina, the National Weather Service said areas east of Interstate 95 could get 2 to 6 inches of rain and tropical storm force winds of between 40 to 70 mph starting Wednesday night and continuing on until Thursday.
Wilmington and other coastal areas could get up to 15 inches of rain, hurricane-strength winds of at least 75 mph and isolated tornadoes. Forecasters say the storm could pick up speed as it moves up the coast, which means it won't drop as much rain as Florence a year ago.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the entire state.
