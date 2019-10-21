Thirty-eight North Carolina colleges and universities will waive their application fees this week as part of the annual NC Countdown to College event.
Several area schools will take part in this free application week. They include N.C. A&T, Guilford College, Greensboro College, Bennett College and Winston-Salem State. Public universities that won't charge an application fee this week include East Carolina University, N.C. Central University and UNC-Pembroke.
Click here to see the full list of North Carolina colleges that will waive their application fees until 5 p.m. Friday. Applications can be submitted online via the College Foundation of North Carolina, which is organizing NC Countdown to College.
After this week, some students will be able to use need-based waivers from the College Board, ACT and other sources to cover application fees at all colleges. Note that all N.C. community colleges and some four-year schools don't charge a fee to apply.
CFNC launched College Application Week in 2005 and expanded it statewide in 2008, according to its website.
Two years ago, CFNC created the month-long NC Countdown to College event to help high school seniors apply to college, document their North Carolina residency and fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, which is required for many scholarships, student loans and need-based college aid.
During College Application Week in 2018, CFNC said volunteers at N.C. high schools helped more than 18,000 students submit nearly 49,000 college applications.
For more about NC Countdown to College, click here.
For more about CFNC, click here.
