JAMESTOWN — The president of a community college in eastern North Carolina will be the next president of GTCC.
GTCC trustees on Wednesday picked Anthony Clarke to be the college's eighth president. He'll start no later than Nov. 1.
Clarke has been president of Southeastern Community College in Whiteville since 2014. His 14-year career in higher education includes two years as chief academic officer at Richmond Community College in Hamlet and seven years as a faculty member and dean at Gateway Community and Technical College in Florence, Ky.
A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Clarke worked for two decades in the private sector as an engineer and consultant. He earned a doctorate in organizational behavior at Union Institute & University in Cincinnati.
GTCC trustees picked Clarke from among three finalists and about 70 applicants. He'll succeed Randy Parker, who retired July 31. Gordon Burns, the retired president of Wilkes Community College, will continue to serve as GTCC's interim president until Clarke starts work.
Clarke's appointment is pending final approval from the N.C. State Board of Community Colleges, which is scheduled to vote on Clarke's selection Aug. 16.