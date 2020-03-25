JAMESTOWN — GTCC won't hold its annual commencement in May.
The Guilford County community college announced Wednesday that it has postponed its May 7 graduation ceremony that was to be held at the Greensboro Coliseum. The college didn't immediately announce a new date.
GTCC President Anthony Clarke said in a statement that "we are committed to celebrating the Class of 2020 at a later date.”
The college said it will issue refunds to students who have already paid the $35 graduation fee. When a new date is announced, the college will waive its graduation fee for 2020.
GTCC's announcement came as the college enacted further restrictions in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, which has sickened more than 500 people statewide in three weeks. Here are some recent changes:
• All buildings on the High Point, Greensboro, Aviation and Cameron campuses are now closed to the public.
• On the main campus in Jamestown, only the library, the Center for Academic Engagement, the student services office in the Percy Sears Applied Technologies building and The Campus Store remain open for GTCC students and employees.
• Registration deadlines for summer and fall terms have been extended. The new deadlines are April 6 for current students and April 20 for new and returning students.
GTCC previously announced that curriculum courses that have moved online will be taught remotely through April 5 and that fully online classes will continue on their regular schedules. Many other classes remain suspended through March 29. All college events are canceled through April 17.
Many GTCC faculty and staff members are working from home. The college said it's trying to respond to all emails and telephone calls within 24 hours.
For more details on GTCC's changes, visit www.gtcc.edu/coronavirus.php.
Other commencements
Many colleges and universities have postponed their commencement ceremonies scheduled for May. Here's what other Greensboro-area colleges and universities are doing about commencement, with previously scheduled graduation dates in parentheses:
UNCG (May 7-8): Postponed. May graduates will be invited to take part in the previously scheduled December commencement on Dec. 10-11. In a video message to students Monday, Chancellor Frank Gilliam told May graduates that he has asked student leaders "to come up with ways to honor you for what you have achieved and celebrate you even without the face-to-face events."
N.C. A&T (May 9): Postponed. A&T says it will reschedule commencement to a date later this summer.
Guilford College (May 16): Postponed. A new date hasn't been announced.
Bennnett College (May 2): Canceled. The college has said it "will identify opportunities to confer degrees for graduating seniors and celebrate their accomplishments."
High Point University (May 9): Postponed. The university said it's considering an August date.
Rockingham Community College (May 8): Postponed. RCC said Tuesday that it will hold spring graduation with its summer commencement ceremony on July 23.
Greensboro College (May 9) and Elon University (May 22) have not yet made decisions about their commencement ceremonies.
Cases on campus
The area campus that appears to have been hit hardest so far by COVID-19 is Wake Forest University, which has reported several confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus.
The Winston-Salem university said March 21 that a student who had been on a university choir ensemble trip to London over spring break earlier this month had tested positive for the virus. That person is recovering at home.
Wake Forest said Tuesday that a second student who had gone on that same trip has been in isolation in an on-campus dorm since being treated at the student health center March 18 for mild symptoms. That student later tested positive for coronavirus. The university said the student is "recovering well" but said "(o)ther members of our community may have come into contact with the student on campus."
In that same Tuesday night message to its community, Wake Forest said it's monitoring a second on-campus student for possible coronavirus symptoms. The university also said "it is now aware of other students who are not on campus who have tested positive for the virus."
A Wake Forest spokeswoman said Wednesday that "a few other students" who aren't living on campus told the university that they have tested positive. The spokeswoman didn't give a number but said these students had not gone on the London trip.
Two other area schools — Elon University and N.C. A&T — also have reported one coronavirus case apiece among members of their university communities within the past week.
