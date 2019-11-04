GREENSBORO — An education research center at UNCG will use a new multi-million-dollar federal grant to help schoolchildren in three southeastern states.
UNCG announced Monday that its SERVE Center was awarded a $15.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to operate a regional education center for the next five years. This center will work with state education agencies, school districts and K-12 schools to improve student academic performance and close achievement gaps.
“We’re pretty excited about that work,” George Hancock, executive director of SERVE Center, said Monday. “This has been the kind of stuff that’s been on the front lines of what we’ve been doing.”
The Education Department is funding 19 regional centers and one national center through 2024. These centers will assist schools and school districts in all 50 states and the District of Columbia as well as U.S. territories and schools run by the Bureau of Indian affairs.
SERVE Center will oversee the Region 6 Comprehensive Center that covers North Carolina, and South Carolina and Georgia.
Hancock said SERVE Center will help coordinate efforts to address four main areas that many elementary and secondary schools are grappling with: low-performing schools; rural education, especially in areas where schools are struggling; the quality of teachers and principals; and school climate — that is, support for students and families.
SERVE Center will use the grant money to hire three state liaisons as well as a regional center co-director to work alongside Hancock. The grant money also will go to organizations that will provide training and other support services to state and local school systems.
The new project dovetails nicely with work that SERVE Center has done for years, Hancock said. SERVE Center has run the National Center for Homeless Education since 1998. It also works on projects aimed at helping children of migrants, youth in foster care and other low-income and disadvantaged students.
Operating a regional center on this scale, Hancock said, “is something we’ve been preparing for for a long time.”
In a statement, UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam said the grant will give UNCG a chance to make a significant impact on education in the Southeast.
“Our experience with innovative instruction and community engagement positions us well to shape the future of K-12 education and make positive, lasting change,” Gilliam said.
The federal grant announced Monday is the third in a series awarded to SERVE Center in recent months.
In July, the U.S. Department of Education awarded SERVE Center $5 million to assess the dual-enrollment programs that let North Carolina students earn college credit while they’re still enrolled in high school. The Education Department awarded SERVE Center a $6.2 million grant in September that will keep the National Center for Homeless Education at UNCG for another five years.
