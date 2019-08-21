JAMESTOWN — An anonymous donor paid off the meal debt at Guilford County Schools in Jamestown on Monday, a week after the school board announced a donor had done the same for High Point schools.
The meal debt in Jamestown totaled nearly $3,800, GCS said in a Facebook post.
"The donor wants to carry on the legacy of Minnesota cafeteria supervisor Philando Castile, who frequently paid for the meals of students who owed money or couldn’t afford them," the post said.
Castile's name might sound familiar. He was shot and killed by a police officer after a traffic stop in 2016.
Last week, Guilford County Board of Education announced the anonymous $10,500 donation to pay High Point students' meal debts.
About $32,000 in unpaid meal charges remains at schools elsewhere in the county.
Families whose meal balances have been paid will receive a letter letting them know they don’t owe the district anymore.