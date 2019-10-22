N.C. A&T's annual homecoming schedule includes several concerts, a step show, a parade, a football game against Howard and the three-day free Aggie FanFest.

Construction of a section of the Downtown Greenway forced the university to alter the parade route. A&T expects the parade to return to its usual route in 2020.

A pop-up store will offer N.C. A&T spirit wear through the holidays.

MEET THE AUTHOR

La-Donia Alford-Jefferies, author of the children’s illustrated book “Homecoming,” will sign her book at two events this week.

Wednesday: 4 p.m. at the N.C. A&T pop-up retail shop, 201 S. Elm St., Greensboro.

Thursday: 7 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at Friendly Center, 3102 Northline Ave., Greensboro. The family-friendly Kids Homecoming Kickoff will feature prizes, giveaways and a new dance.

To learn more about “Homecoming,” visit thehbcuhomecomingbook.com.