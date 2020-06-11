Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... EASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... CHATHAM COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1145 PM EDT. * AT 837 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING IN NORTHEAST RANDOLPH COUNTY. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PITTSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, SILER CITY, GOLDSTON, SEAGROVE, LIBERTY, STALEY, CROSSWINDS BOATING CENTER, SNOW CAMP AND CROSSWINDS CAMPGROUND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR