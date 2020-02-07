Weather Alert

...UNUSUALLY STRONG, HIGH IMPACT WIND EVENT EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL NC EARLY TODAY... .A RAPIDLY STRENGTHENING AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS THE MIDDLE ATLANTIC STATES TODAY. A TRAILING COLD FRONT WILL SWEEP EAST ACROSS CENTRAL NC THIS MORNING, WITH FOLLOWING VERY STRONG SOUTHWESTERLY WIND THAT WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WINDS WILL BECOME SOUTHWESTERLY AND INCREASE TO BETWEEN 15 AND 30 MPH, WITH FREQUENT GUSTS BETWEEN 35 AND 45 MPH. INFREQUENT GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE SANDHILLS AND COASTAL PLAIN, FROM LAURINBURG TO FAYETTEVILLE TO GOLDSBORO AND ROCKY MOUNT. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...THE ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST TODAY. THE STRONGEST WIND WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 6 OR 7 AM AND NOON OR 1 PM. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT TREE DAMAGE, INCLUDING FALLING LIMBS AND BRANCHES, AND SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS UPROOTED TREES, WILL RESULT, AS WILL NUMEROUS POWER OUTAGES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...GIVEN THAT THIS IS EXPECTED TO BE AN UNUSUALLY STRONG WIND EVENT, AND SOIL IS SATURATED FROM MULTIPLE INCHES OF SOAKING RAIN DURING THE PAST 48 HOURS, SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS UPROOTED TREES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL AND OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES ARE STRONGLY DISCOURAGED THIS MORNING DUE TO THE STRONG WIND GUSTS AND INCREASED RISK OF TREE DAMAGE. &&