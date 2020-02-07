CHAPEL HILL — One East Carolina University trustee resigned and a second was censured Friday by the UNC Board of Governors.
Phil Lewis stepped down from ECU's governing board, and Robert Moore was formally reprimanded. The UNC System's governing board also prohibited Moore from voting at ECU board meetings through the end of September, according to media reports.
The actions stemmed from allegations that Lewis and Moore tried to recruit an ECU student to run for the Student Government Association presidency. SGA presidents also serve as trustees, and Lewis and Moore were hoping to unseat the current board chairman, according to a transcript of a recording of the Jan. 13 meeting made by the student.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that Board of Governors Chairman Randall Ramsey scolded ECU trustees at Friday's meeting and said he was "incredibly disappointed" by their behavior.
Raleigh TV station WRAL reported an exchange between Lewis and Board of Governors member Marty Kotis of Summerfield. According to WRAL, Kotis said the comments in the transcript made him "about to throw up."
The TV station reported that Lewis told Kotis: "If you ever get taped, and you get set up, I hope it works out for you."
