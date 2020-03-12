GREENSBORO — Guilford College will extend its ongoing spring break by another week and move all classes online starting March 23.
President Jane Fernandes told students and employees Thursday said it plans to reopen campus to students March 30. Only students who are currently on campus now — international students and about 100 students-athletes — or who have extenuating circumstances can return before then.
"My decision is based on our priority commitment to protect and serve the health and well-being of our students, the whole of our Guilford community, and our Greensboro community at large," Fernandes wrote in a statement to the college. "This responsibility to each other at this time could not be higher and will require all our efforts."
The private college in Greensboro is the latest institution to announce significant changes to its spring semester in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of presumed or confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina had doubled in 24 hours to 15 by 2 p.m. Thursday. None have been connected to Guilford or any other N.C. college or university.
Here are changes announced this week by other area private colleges and universities:
• Greensboro College said Wednesday it will extend spring break by another week. Most students won't be allowed back on campus until March 22. Classes will resume March 23, but the college hasn't decided whether they will be in-person or online. Click here for more details.
• Elon University on Wednesday said all classes will meet online from March 23 to April 3. The campus will remain open, but Elon is encouraging most students to leave campus for spring break next week and not return until in-person classes resume. Click here for more details.
• Elon University School of Law in Greensboro will remain open and will operate on its regular schedule.
• Wake Forest University announced Wednesday night that all classes at its Winston-Salem and Charlotte campuses through March 22. Classes will resume online March 23. The university gave no estimate as to when it might resume face-to-face classes. The Wake Forest campus will remain open, but the university asked students not to return after spring break this week. Click here for more details.
• Salem College and Academy in Winston-Salem said on its website that it will tell students and employees of the school's plans for future weeks at 8 p.m. Thursday. Click here for more details.
• Duke University in Durham announced Tuesday that it extended spring break by a week and will move classes online indefinitely starting March 23. On Thursday, Duke announced that it's suspending all athletic practices and competition "for the foreseeable future." The men's basketball team won't take part in the NCAA tournament.
