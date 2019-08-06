ELON — The best-looking college campus in the country is in Alamance County, according to one college guide.
Elon University tops The Princeton Review's list of most beautiful college campuses in the 2020 edition of "The Best 385 Colleges." The guidebook says Elon "offers a 'visually stunning' campus."
Elon ranks ahead of Pennsylvania's Bryn Mawr College, University of San Diego, Vanderbilt University and the University of Richmond. High Point University, the only other North Carolina school to make the "Most Beautiful Campus" list, is 18th.
In recent years, Elon has been close to the top spot on The Princeton Review's list of prettiest college campuses. It ranked fourth in each of the past two years and third in 2016.
The Princeton Review also listed Elon as the nation's best-run college in its annual college guidebook, which went on sale Wednesday. Elon also appeared in the top 20 in six other categories this year.
The Princeton Review is a college admissions, tutoring and test prep company that compiles annual college rankings in 62 categories from surveys of 140,000 students at 385 college and universities — roughly 13 percent of all four-year schools in the United States. It's not affiliated with Princeton University.
Thirteen North Carolina colleges and universities are included in "The Best 385 Colleges." That number includes five Triad schools: Elon, High Point, Guilford College, UNCG and Wake Forest University.
Syracuse University in New York ranks as the nation's top party school, The Princeton Review category that traditionally gets the most media attention. Wake Forest, the only N.C. school on this year's list of party schools, is eighth.