WINSTON-SALEM — Winston-Salem State had to return $22,385 to a state agency after giving too much financial aid money to ineligible students over a four-year period.
That repayment, and the review that prompted it, were discussed at a university Board of Trustees committee meeting Thursday. University officials told trustees that they have taken steps to ensure those errors aren’t repeated.
The review of the 2014-15 to 2017-18 fiscal years was completed in March by the N.C. State Education Assistance Authority, which oversees student financial aid programs that award scholarships and loans to students at colleges and universities across North Carolina.
The agency’s review found problems with administration of state-funded scholarships and forgivable loan programs in six separate instances over that four-year span.
In one case, WSSU mistakenly awarded $6,800 in financial aid from a fund for state residents to two students who lived outside North Carolina. In another case, the university inadvertently gave a scholarship to a student who transferred from another college but whose grades weren’t good enough to qualify for the grant.
In yet another instance, the university didn’t try to determine if it should return state financial monies given to 15 students who had failed at least one course during a semester and had unofficially withdrawn from school. Students who leave school midway through a semester typically lose their eligibility for financial aid, and state and federal policies require schools to figure out how much of that money should be returned.
WSSU subsequently reviewed student withdrawal records from the three semesters — fall 2018, spring 2019 and fall 2019 — that came immediately after the four years covered by the review. Those records showed that the university should return an additional $52,099 to the agency, which WSSU has done. University officials told trustees that later audits would have revealed that WSSU would have to give back this money.
“If someone says to us (later), we came through and did an audit three years ago ... common sense would say, did he think about going back to see if there were other challenges?” Robert Muhammad, the university’s financial aid director, told trustees. “We always try to stay ahead and abreast of what’s going on.”
The education assistance authority’s review recommended further training for all university employees who administer state scholarship and loan programs. WSSU officials agreed with the report’s findings and said they’ve bolstered internal policies and procedures to ensure more accurate accounting of state financial aid monies.
This review comes on the heels of an audit released in early May by the Office of the State Auditor that found WSSU didn’t comply with federal financial aid regulations during the 2018-19 fiscal year in four instances. The university said it has addressed the problems revealed in the audit.
